COLUMBIA - Missouri defeated Ole Miss 13-3 in seven innings Friday to take the series in game two.
It's the second SEC series win for the Tigers this season, first since sweeping Tennessee at home on Mar. 17-19.
Luke Mann got Missouri on the board early with a two-run homer in the first inning, making him one shy of Mike Rogers for second on the Tigers' all-time home run record.
The game went quiet until the fourth inning when Missouri scored six runs in the inning, five with two outs.
An error on a Ty Wilmsmeyer sac bunt allowed the Tigers to score the first run before a two RBI single from Cam Chick and RBI single from Trevor Austin.
The last two runs of the inning resulted from Hank Zeisler drawing a bases-loaded walk, followed by a Dalton Bargo HBP.
Missouri started the next two innings with leadoff solo home runs by Wilmsmeyer in the fifth and Austin in the sixth inning.
The Tigers added three more runs in the sixth on a two-run homer by Hank Zeisler and a Matt Garcia RBI double to run-rule the Rebels.
Missouri (27-19, 7-16 SEC) will look to complete the sweep against Ole Miss (24-23, 5-18 SEC) on May 6.