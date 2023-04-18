COLUMBIA - Missouri baseball beat in-state rival Missouri State 7-6 in walk-off fashion on Tuesday.
Missouri State took the early lead in the top of the first when Mason Hull scored from third base after a wild pitch by Logan Lunceford who was on the mound for the Tigers.
Mizzou tied things up in the bottom of the second after Missouri State pitcher Forrest Barnes balked on the mound. Both teams were knotted up at one a piece.
Both teams got the bats working in the fourth inning. Anthony Socci hit a two-run homer for Missouri State to put the Bears up 3-1 in the top half of the fourth.
The Tigers answered in their half of the fourth as Dylan Leach tied things up, followed by a solo shot by Carlos Peña. The Tigers would go ahead 4-3.
Both teams traded runs for a couple of innings, heading into the eighth. Both teams tied 5-5.
Then Cody Kelly hit another solo shot for the Bears putting Missouri State up 6-5 going into the ninth.
The Tigers rallied, however, in the bottom of the ninth. Dalton Bargo hit a sac fly into center field, bringing home the game-tying run.
Dylan Leach was the hero though as he hit one in the gap late in left center, winning the game for the Tigers in walk-off fashion.
"I'm really proud of the way the team battled tonight. We had to play from behind the whole time, along with the constant battle of coming back," Missouri head coach Steve Bieser said after the game.
"That last inning is how we want to see our games played with guys putting together great at bats, and just good teamwork right there," Bieser said.
With the win, the Tigers tied the all-time series against the Bears at 31-31.