COLUMBIA — An open practice has been announced for the 2023-24 Missouri men's basketball team this Saturday, July 22, at Mizzou Arena.
The practice will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and fans can get there as early as noon.
Fans should enter through the main entrance of the arena and park in lots I and O.
All fans are invited to get their first look at the 2023-24 Missouri Tigers with an Open Practice this weekend!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 19, 2023
📅 Saturday, July 22
⏰ 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
📍 Mizzou Arena
Details --> https://t.co/uNeTYNknZp pic.twitter.com/DGTqT7arcM
Tickets for this season are on sale and can be bought online, or by calling 1-800-CAT-PAWS. Fans can also fill out an online interest form to learn more about ticket availability in the future.
Last season, the Tigers finished with 25 wins and advanced to the SEC Tournament Semifinals for the first time in school history.