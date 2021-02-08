COLUMBIA- The Missouri men's basketball team has moved to No. 10 in the Associated Press weekly poll. The Tigers are the top rated SEC team.
The team was previously ranked at No. 18.
It is the first time the Tigers have been ranked in the top 10 since Dec. 24, 2012.
No. 1⃣0⃣#Mizzou cracks the Top 10 for the first time since Dec. 24, 2012.#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/BmJlvnSc7g— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 8, 2021
The ranking comes after two big wins against Kentucky on Feb. 3 and No. 10 Alabama on Feb. 6.
The team is 13-3 and 6-3 in conference play. They next play at Ole Miss on Wednesday and host Arkansas on Saturday.
