COLUMBIA- Mizzou Men's Basketball has moved up to the No. 12 spot in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
It is the highest ranking for Mizzou since the second week of January 2013, when the Tigers were No. 10.
The Tigers are currently 6-0.
The week six spot pulls the Tigers up two rankings. The team was previously ranked No. 14 before beating Bradley University last Tuesday.
The Tigers are currently scheduled to take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena, which kicks off conference play.
Missouri and Tennessee are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's top 25 poll.