COLUMBIA - Mizzou Basketball has named six players into its leadership roles for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Captains:
Kobe Brown - Brown is a senior forward for the Tigers. Last season he finished with 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Mizzou.
Can’t wait¡! 😏#Captain #miz pic.twitter.com/CWwYIWFb6s— Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) September 30, 2022
Tre Gomillion - Gomillion is a fifth-year combo guard. Last season he averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Cleveland State Vikings. He transferred to Mizzou after Head Coach Dennis Gates took the Missouri job, leaving Cleveland State.
Can’t wait to get the season started !!! MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ue2l0c5Tdf— G0,000,000 (@Tre_Gomillion) September 30, 2022
Nick Honor - Honor transferred from Clemson in the offseason. He started 25 games for Clemson last year and played in 33. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game last season. Honor is in his fifth year of eligibility.
38 days away.. M-I-Z pic.twitter.com/9HUrf4WYFm— Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) September 30, 2022
Ben Sternberg - Sternberg, a fifth-year senior, came to Mizzou this offseason as a preferred walk-on. He also played at Cleveland State last year. When Sternberg made the decision to come to Mizzou, Head Coach Dennis Gates said "I have witnessed Ben develop into an incredible leader and teammate over the last two years at Cleveland State. He understands the culture we are building here and will have a positive impact on his teammates. His energy is contagious and the fans will embrace the passion he has for Mizzou."
shoutout to the GOAT @coachdgates for giving me the honor to be named a captain and represent MIZ! high level blessings 🖤🐯by the way… click the link in my next tweet and come take a look at a day in my life here at MIZZOU 💛 pic.twitter.com/feMFYQSn97— benny (@souljabenny) September 30, 2022
Other leadership roles:
The Rock: DeAndre "Dree" Gholston - Gholston has been named "The Rock" for the Tigers this season. In a tweet Gates explained the role as a "Solid foundation to build upon!" and "One of college basketball toughest!". Gholston averaged 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Milwaukee Panthers last year. Gholston also transferred once Gates had taken the head coaching job and is in the last year of his eligibility.
Solid foundation to build upon! @TheDreeGholston is our ROCK! One of college basketball toughest! https://t.co/QtCKs9TYUU— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 30, 2022
Captain in training: Noah Carter - Carter is a junior forward that transferred from Northern Iowa. Last year he averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game for the Panthers. He has two years of eligibility left.
The time is coming… we’ll see y’all in Mizzou Arena Soon🐯 #MIZ @coachdgates @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/nqSbYVlRbs— Noah Carter (@noah3carter) September 30, 2022
Mizzou's season begins at home against Southern Indiana on Nov. 7. It will be the first game of the Dennis Gates era for the Tigers.