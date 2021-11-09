COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers tipped off their season with a home opening win against Central Michigan on Tuesday night.
The Tigers started the game off a little slow, trailing Central Michigan 16-11 halfway through the first half.
However, this would be the start of the Tigers finding their rhythm.
UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray III sparked the Tigers off the bench and notched his second career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
However Central Michigan wouldn't start the second half without a fight.
Central Michigan used a 12-2 run to make the score 54-40 near the halfway mark in the second half.
Central Michigan would continue keeping their name in the game late into the second half when they were only trailing the Tigers 64-62.
Even though Central Michigan kept the Tigers on their toes for most of the second half, the Tigers never gave up and continued to maintain their lead.
The Tigers would go on to see their win out through a late run of points and capitalizing on turnovers.
The Tigers defeat Central Michigan with a final score of 78-68.
The Tigers had five players score double digit figures against Central Michigan. Those players include Kobe Brown, Amari Davis, Jarron Coleman, Javon Pickett, and Ronnie Degray III. Those players had 10 points, 14 points, 14 points, 18 points and 13 points respectively.
It was the first time since a win over Georgia in 2020 that the Tigers had 5 players score in double figures.
After tonight's win the Tigers will look ahead to their next game ay home against the Kansas City Roos at home on November 15th.