COLUMBIA- Mizzou Arena and the Missouri Tigers will host the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, according to a press release from Mizzou Athletics.
Mizzou and Texas Christian University will play on Jan. 30. Tipoff time and television designations will be announced at a later date.
This marks the second time Mizzou will host the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Columbia.
The Tigers are 1-2 all-time in the Challenge, with the victory coming at home against West Virginia in Dec. 2013.
This will be the first matchup for Mizzou and TCU since Dec. 1952 and the sixth time overall. Mizzou leads the all-time series 4-1 with all five matchups taking place between 1946 and 1952.
The remainder of the men's 2020-2021 basketball schedule will be released at a later date.