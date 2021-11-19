COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri broke ground Friday morning on Stephens Indoor Facility, a new $33 million practice facility for the Missouri football team.
The initial steps of what will become the new @MizzouFootball indoor practice facility - the Stephen’s Indoor Practice Facility. @KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/a8MpQwkMdJ— Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) November 19, 2021
When head coach Eli Drinkwitz was hired by MU in 2019, the number one thing on his wish list was an indoor practice facility.
Friday, those dreams became reality as MU officials and donors posed for photos and spoke about the projected impact of the new facility.
Drinkwitz praised MU for making a commitment to the football program.
“This building is a step towards our quest to win a championship. It doesn’t happen overnight. It takes step by step performance and I think that this is going to be huge in our player development. This is an opportunity for us to continue to recruit at a high level,” Drinkwitz said.
Coach Drinkwitz takes the podium to speak about the meaning of this new facility. “This building is a step towards our quest to win a championship.”@KOMUsports @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/t9PDWoCFho— Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) November 19, 2021
Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said the facility will be "transformational" for all of Mizzou athletics.
Right now, the football team practices indoors at Devine Pavilion, across the street from Faurot Field. Devine Pavilion only has a 70 yard field but the new indoor practice facility will have a full length 100 yard field.
Reed-Francois said other sports besides football will now be able to use the Devine Pavilion more for practice.
Stephens Indoor Facility is being funded entirely through donations. It is named after Brad and Rachel Stephens, MU graduates and longtime supporters of the athletic program who were key donors of the project.
Drinkwitz, Reed-Francois and MU Chancellor Mun Choi were all in attendance at Friday's ceremony.
“It’s a statement… we’re about excellence.” #Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois on the groundbreaking of the new Stephen’s indoor practice facility. @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YhuvPvYAZD— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) November 19, 2021
Reed-Francois said construction is expected to be completed in 18 months.