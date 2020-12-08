COLUMBIA- Missouri broke into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time on Tuesday evening, checking in at number 25. The Tigers will be in search of a sixth win in an unprecedented season on Saturday when the Tigers host #9 Georgia at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field. Playing a schedule of all SEC games the Tigers have surprised many on their way to a (5-3) record.
Already boasting a victory over defending National Champion LSU, snapping a 5 game losing streak to Kentucky and vanquishing rival Arkansas last Saturday, a victory over SEC royalty like Georgia would boost the program's profile even further under first year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"We have an opportunity in front of us to play Georgia this week to measure our self, to see where we're at in comparison to them and then make adjustments," said Drinkwitz at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
"We had a chance to see where we were at against Florida and we know where we have to improve in order to have an opportunity to compete with that team. And now we have an opportunity to compete with Georgia."
"You're going up against the best, you're going to have to elevate your game," said graduate transfer receiver Damon Hazelton. "That's always exciting but at the end of the day it comes down to it's just football and it's just up to us to take care of our business."
As Drinkwitz builds his program at Missouri, games like Saturday's against an established SEC power like Georgia give the Tigers a chance to establish themselves as a potential force.
"The past is the past," said Drinkwtiz. "It has nothing to do with your future if you learn from it. So, I'm not surrendering anything to anybody. If I was doing that I wouldn't have taken this job."
"We can do what no one expects out of us to do in this league. But they're not gonna make room for us. Nobody else in the SEC wants to see us do that because then that crowds their table. We're gonna have to do it ourselves."
While the prospect of a win over a team like Georgia could be seismic for the program players like senior tight end Daniel Parker feel the best path to a win is to remain consistent with what they have done all season.
"Our goal is just to go 1-0 this week," said Parker. "I feel like early in the season we didn't have that one game at a time mentality. We were kind of looking at the season as a broad schedule."
"As time went on we started developing that 'one and oh' mentality and dedicating ourselves to focusing directly on that opponent," continued Parker.
"It's definitely, as you guys can clearly see, changed the culture and made it to where wins are a lot more accessible."
