COLUMBIA- At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz revealed that Mizzou only has 56 scholarship players currently available as they prepare to play at South Carolina on Saturday night.
The Southeastern Conference mandates that teams must have at least 53 scholarship players with minimums at each position group to safely play during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mizzou's game with Georgia was postponed last week when the Tigers were unable to meet those thresholds. Drinkwitz pointed to numerous injuries and some additional positive COVID tests and subsequent contract tracing since last week as the cause of Mizzou's roster depletion.
"We are really limited right now by our scholarship numbers and players available," said Drinkwitz. "We've got to try and stay healthy and get to this game Saturday."
Drinkwitz also said Mizzou is cross-training players are certain positions, including giving wide receivers reps in practice at defensive back positions to help with the depth problems. When asked if holding open try-outs for walk-ons could help the problem Drinkwitz said that the current 14 day quarantining rule the team observes would not allow anyone to join the program in time to play on Saturday.
The Mizzou football team is tested for COVID-19 three times per week making it difficult for Drinkwitz to forecast the future of his roster.
"We took a test this morning and we take a test on Thursday. I can only deal with the information I have in front of me right now," said Drinkwitz.
"Right now we have 56 players, one of them is still suspended for the first half (against South Carolina). I've got four on here that are in yellow which makes them 'questionable'. We're committed to playing but I can't predict the future."
Missouri is scheduled to play at South Carolina Saturday at 6:30 pm CT.