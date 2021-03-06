COLUMBIA— Mizzou men's basketball finished with a loss against LSU on Senior Day this afternoon to wrap up the regular season.
"Effort was there, we couldn't get shots to go," Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin said. "Had some opportunities at the rim, couldn't finish at the rim."
The score remained close as the Tigers were tied at 40 a piece entering the half and in the final minute as both teams tallied 80 points with 1:20 to play.
Dru Smith led Mizzou with 17 and Kobe Brown recorded a double double with 11 points and ten rebounds. The 24 points off the Mizzou bench kept the Tigers in the game.
"We knew the game plan that they would make it tough on Jeremiah Tilmon," Martin said. "He wouldn't be the guy to beat them tonight. Didn't make the necessary plays to win the game."
Following the game, five seniors were honored and met by Coach Martin on the court while their families stood in the crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.
Missouri looks to prepare for SEC tournament play next week where they enter as the 7th seed.