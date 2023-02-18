COLUMBIA — No. 9 Mizzou Club Hockey announced Saturday it has qualified for the 2023 American Collegiate Hockey Association championships in Boston.

The announcement comes after Mizzou won 5-4 against No. 7 Nebraska in overtime at the Mid-America Collegiate Hockey Association Silver Championships.

Missouri finished the season on a 13-game win streak featuring wins over No. 1 Washington University and No. 5 Arkansas.

The ACHA National Championships will take place March 16-21 at the New England Sports Center.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags