COLUMBIA — No. 9 Mizzou Club Hockey announced Saturday it has qualified for the 2023 American Collegiate Hockey Association championships in Boston.
WE’RE IN!!! Your Missouri Tigers have qualified for the 2023 ACHA National Championships💪 pic.twitter.com/5cCd18t4Nw— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 18, 2023
The announcement comes after Mizzou won 5-4 against No. 7 Nebraska in overtime at the Mid-America Collegiate Hockey Association Silver Championships.
Missouri finished the season on a 13-game win streak featuring wins over No. 1 Washington University and No. 5 Arkansas.
The ACHA National Championships will take place March 16-21 at the New England Sports Center.