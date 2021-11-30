COLUMBIA - University of Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns will step down after eight seasons with the program.
Burns is leaving Mizzou to pursue a professional opportunity outside of coaching, according to a news release from the program.
He will stay with the program as a volunteer assistant coach until a replacement is hired.
"It has been an honor to serve as the Head Cross Country Coach and Assistant Track & Field Coach at the University of Missouri over the past 8 years. I have decided to step back from full time coaching and go to work for Boost Treadmills. I am excited to start this new challenge that will allow me to continue to nurture all the relationships I have built in coaching over the years and provide some more weekend time to support our four son's athletic endeavors," Burns said in the news release.
"Marc's achievements during his tenure have rewritten our history books. While NCAA Championships, All-Americans, School Records and Top-10 lists will always speak for themselves, what will get lost in the metrics is the quality and character of person Marc Burns brought to Mizzou and our student-athletes each day," head track & field coach Brett Halter said in the release.
Burns was a key player in the development and opening of the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
The course hosted the SEC Championships and will host the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional, 2025 NCAA Championships and the annual Gans Creek Classic.