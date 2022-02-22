COLUMBIA- Mizzou defensive back Stacy Brown has been suspended by head coach Eliah Drinkwitz following an arrest on Monday on several charges. The rising senior from Dallas, Texas was arrested at 1:09 am following a traffic violation at Rock Quarry Rd and Rolling Rock Dr in Columbia. He was arrested on suspicion of possession and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the information on Tuesday.
"We are aware of the situation involving Stacy Brown," said Drinkwitz in a statement on Tuesday. "He is suspended, per athletics department policy. We'll continue to gather information and determine the best course of action."
The charge of possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony in Missouri, unless the substance is 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabis, in which case the charge drops to a misdemeanor. The "delivery" charge ranges from a Class B to E felony depending on the substance in question. Unlawful possession of a firearm is a Class D felony unless the person has been convicted of a dangerous felony in the past in which case the charge rises to Class C.
Brown has played in 25 career games with 12 tackles. He was among 31 Mizzou football players who were named to the SEC's Fall 2021 academic honor roll.