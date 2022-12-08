On March 22, Missouri hired Dennis Gates as its new head coach for men's basketball. Gates had an active first semester on campus, leading his team on the court to a 9-0 record and off the court. 

Five key events since Gates was hired: 

1. March 22: Dennis Gates welcomed as Missouri men's head basketball coach  

2. May 25: Top JUCO product Diarra picks MU men's basketball as Gates' first commit

3. April 7: Gates adds first assistant coach

4. Nov. 7: The Dennis Gates era has begun as Tigers defeat Southern Indiana 97-91

5. Last time out: Missouri takes down SEMO 96-89

What's next: Dennis Gates' first Border War rival game against Kansas

Kansas vs Missouri Rival Game chart

Here is a breakdown of the border wars match up against Kansas 

Can't get enough of the 2022-2023 Missouri men's basketball team?

How much do you know about the team? Go through the timeline above and test your knowledge by answering fun quiz questions. Once you are done, share this story with your friends to compare results. 

