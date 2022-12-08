On March 22, Missouri hired Dennis Gates as its new head coach for men's basketball. Gates had an active first semester on campus, leading his team on the court to a 9-0 record and off the court.

Five key events since Gates was hired:

40:11 Dennis Gates welcomed as Missouri men's head basketball coach Dennis Gates becomes the first marquee hire for Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois.

Top JUCO product Diarra picks MU men's basketball as Gates' first commit Mohamed Diarra averaged 17.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season. On the defensive end, he had a total of 71 blocks and 56 steals.

Gates adds first assistant coach Dennis Gates has reportedly hired his first assistant coach at Mizzou

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

0:48 Missouri basketball takes down SEMO 96-89 The Tigers will carry an unbeaten record into its pivotal matchup against Kansas on Dec. 10.

What's next: Dennis Gates' first Border War rival game against Kansas

Can't get enough of the 2022-2023 Missouri men's basketball team?

Gates Timeline from hiring to Kansas Game Can't get enough of the 2022-2023 Missouri men's basketball team? Here is an interactive timeline to learn more

How much do you know about the team? Go through the timeline above and test your knowledge by answering fun quiz questions. Once you are done, share this story with your friends to compare results.