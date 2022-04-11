Mizzou Disc Golf sweeps men's & women's national championships

MARION, N.C. - The Missouri Tigers celebrated not one, but two national championships over the weekend in North Carolina.
The Mizzou disc golf team clinched national championships on both the men's and women's brackets at the College Disc Golf National Championship Saturday at the North Cove Disc Golf Club.
The women's team of Alexis Kerman and Renae Beasley were at the top of the women's leaderboard throughout the tournament, taking the lead for good Thursday on the River Run course.
“It wasn’t a gift for us,” Kerman said to the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). “We had to play, and we played.”
🐯🏆: MIZ-ZOU! Your 2022 College Disc Golf Men’s Division I National Champions, Missouri! That’s a 2022 sweep for the Tigers!#discgolf #collegediscgolf pic.twitter.com/yKCWrfR0Iq— PDGA (@PDGA) April 9, 2022
Kerman and Beasley had to hold off the duo of Tianna Halfaday and Rachel Dupre from defending champion Ferris State in the closing stages.
With their lead cut down to five strokes, Beasley connected on two critical putts on the first three holes.
“That just got me excited,” Beasley said to the PDGA. “I was so nervous when I woke up this morning and that just made it go away. It was like, ok, we’re playing disc golf now.”
On the men's side, it was a story of redemption for the quartet of Drew Cantrell, Noah Free, Jared Brabant and Quentin Borengasser. Last season, the Tigers' men's disc golf team just missed out on the national championship.
"Being ranked first coming in and then finishing first feels amazing," said Cantrell. “I’ll bring up what Paul Ulibarri said (earlier this week), it was 100 percent commitment. We started off slow and the entire time it was ‘just keep pushing.’ Birdie the next one, hit the next shot.”
Entering Saturday's final round, the Tigers were three strokes back of the lead. After a slow start, Mizzou rattled off six straight birdies on the back nine.
Eventually, Mizzou's hot stretch was enough to prevail over the likes of Liberty, Texas, Appalachian State and Iowa State.
“It means everything,” said Borengasser. “We’ve been working for this for four year, as a team for three years. It’s nice to see it all come together.”