FAYETTEVILLE, AR- 20th ranked Missouri sprinted to a 17 point lead in the 1st half but could not keep the momentum going for 40 full minutes. Number 13 Arkansas responded by shooting 62% from the field in the 2nd half and defeated Mizzou 74-68 on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.
"Credit Arkansas with that 9-oh run," said Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, referencing an early Arkansas run in the 2nd half that gave the Razorbacks the lead. "Once they took that lead we missed eight straight shots and I don't think we were able to execute how we needed to execute."
Mizzou also did not have the full compliment of Kobe Brown's game. Coming off of back to back 30+ point scoring efforts in wins over Illinois and Kentucky, Brown got into foul trouble and only played 6 minutes in the 1st half. Arkansas limited Brown to 11 points on 3 for 7 shooting.
Sean East II led Missouri with 13 points and Nick Honor added 12 more but it wasn't enough to withstand Arkansas' red-hot second half. The Razorbacks also out-rebounded Mizzou 40-23.
The Tigers fell to 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in SEC play. They host Vanderbilt on Saturday at 11 am at Mizzou Arena in a game that is already sold-out.