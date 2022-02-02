COLUMBIA- The Missouri men's basketball team lost for their fourth straight game and for the sixth time in their last seven as Florida edged the Tigers 66-65 on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers dropped to 8-13 on the season and 2-6 in SEC play.
Mizzou led by as many as 9 in the 2nd half of a game that was moved up to a 2 pm tip-off due to the snow that hit Mid-Missouri. The Tigers grabbed a 65-62 lead on a layup by Ronnie DeGray with 36.2 seconds left and appeared to be in control.
But late game mistakes plagued the Tigers. Dajuan Gordon fouled Florida's Tyree Appleby moments after the DeGray layup, allowing Appleby to make a pair of free throws without the clock moving. Then Mizzou's Boogie Coleman missed the front end of a 1 and 1 free throw opportunity, allowing Florida's Appleby to make 2 more free throws on the ensuing Gator possession to give Florida the 66-65 lead. Florida held on when Coleman's last-chance shot at the buzzer was off the mark.
"We have to take the scouting report to the floor down the stretch of games and I don't think we did a good job of that on defense," said Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin. "We didn't do a very good job on Appleby. That guy's a very talented basketball player but 90% of his action is driving the ball right and he got a lot of production going right."
Appleby scored 17 points in the game, second only to 18 points for Myreon Jones on the Gators. Anthony Duruji also added 14 points for Florida.
Missouri continued to show signs of improvement. Ronnie DeGray led the Tigers with 13 points and Dajuan Gordon nearly had his first double-double as a Tiger with 10 points and a season-high 9 rebounds. But the gradual improvements throughout the season are not adding up to wins, leaving Cuonzo Martin frustrated.
"We're shooting the ball better than have all season offensively but we've gotta be able to get those consistent stops," said Martin. "I think that's our issue more than anything. The numbers might look productive holding teams to 39% (shooting) but we've gotta be consistent with getting stops."
"We've got to stay the course and keep doing what we're doing," said junior forward Kobe Brown. "We gotta keep working hard and it'll pay off. All hard work pays off."
Mizzou travels to College Station, TX to face Texas A&M at 3 pm CT on Saturday.