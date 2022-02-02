Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Additional accumulation of snow will make travel difficult. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. &&