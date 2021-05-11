Mizzou Athletics dropped the interim tag from Chris Wooten's title and officially named him head coach of the Missouri Tennis team on Tuesday. Wooten had been acting as interim head coach since Colt Gaston resigned just over a year ago.
NEWS | Chris Wootton (@10s4chris) Named Head Coach for #Mizzou Tennis📰 https://t.co/XVzkkhonDN#MIZ 🐯🎾 pic.twitter.com/9HK1EoF7UQ— Mizzou Tennis (@MizzouTennis) May 11, 2021
“This is an incredible honor that has been bestowed upon myself and my family,” said Wootton in a press release. “I want to thank Jim Sterk and Andy Humes for trusting me this past year to be the leader of Mizzou Women’s Tennis. I am humbled and blessed to accept this prestigious coaching position in the SEC."
Mizzou won 15 matches during Wooten's first season in charge of the program, including an upset of 25th ranked Mississippi State in February that ended Missouri's 30 match SEC losing streak. The Tigers also qualified an individual for the NCAA postseason for just the third time in program history when Bronte Murgett earned a bid to the Tournament. Murgett also qualified as an alternate for the doubles tournament with her partner Marta Oliveira.
Wooten spend two seasons at South Carolina before initially coming to Missouri as an assistant coach in 2019. He became the oldest All-American player in NCAA history at the age of 39 while earning his master's degree at the University of Texas at Tyler in 2015.