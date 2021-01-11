COLUMBIA- A week with a devastating road loss and two postponements resulted in a drop of four places in the latest Associated Press Top 25 for the Mizzou men's basketball team. The Tigers fell from 13th in the country to number 17 on the heels of last Tuesday's loss to Mississippi State in which the Tigers blew a 14 point lead and fell to the Bulldogs 78 to 63.
The Tigers will not get a chance to rebound from the Mississippi State loss until Saturday at the earliest. Mizzou remains in COVID-19 protocols that were initiated last week due to positive cases within the program. Mizzou's game last Saturday against LSU was postponed along with Tuesday's match up with Vanderbilt. The Tigers hope to return to the practice floor on Wednesday and are still scheduled to face Texas A&M in College Station, TX on Saturday at 12 pm CT.
Mizzou is currently 7-2 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play. Monday's ranking in the A.P. top 25 marks the fifth consecutive week the Tigers are ranked in the poll.