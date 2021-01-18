COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team saw its ranking drop from number 17 to number 19 on Monday. The Tigers played just once last week due to COVID-19 issues within the program and defeated Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.
No. 1️⃣9️⃣ in the @AP_Top25 Six straight weeks in the poll, Mizzou’s longest streak since 2012-13. #ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/9BcuNi9rKz— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 18, 2021
Mizzou is currently 24th in the NCAA's own N.E.T. rankings, which the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses to evaluate teams.
The Tigers are 8-2 on the season including a 2-2 record in SEC games with South Carolina set to visit Mizzou Arena on Tuesday at 6 pm CT. The Tigers have had some up and down moments in conference play that they would like to smooth out.
"I think we've had a couple of bad halves, both against Tennessee and the second half against Mississippi State," said senior guard Dru Smith. "I think those are areas we just need to clean up. We have to be able to continue to put a full forty minutes together night in and night out and continue to stay focused for an entire game."
The Gamecocks are only 3-3 in the season and have played just two conference games. They have had three program pauses this season due to COVID-19.
"We think they're a very good team early in the shot clock and in transition," said guard Drew Buggs. "Defensively we want to make them use as much shot clock as we can and not allow any easy baskets."
The Gamecocks are coming off a loss to LSU, 85-80, on Saturday in Baton Rouge. South Carolina played without head coach Frank Martin who tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and missed the game with mild symptoms.
"There's not that much material out there," said Dru Smith. "But I think we've been able to get the gist of what they like to do. They like to get the ball out in transition and play fast. And they're obviously a solid defensive team, they always are."