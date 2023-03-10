COLUMBIA- Within hours of defeating Tennessee in Nashville and advancing to their first SEC Tournament semi-final in program history, Mizzou announced a contract extension for head coach Dennis Gates. Gates' new deal runs through the 2028-29 season and raises his salary to $4 million next year.
"The city of Columbia is my home, my family loves it here and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Gates in a press release. "My staff has done a tremendous job of supporting my dream building on the great tradition of Mizzou. I'm proud to be a Tiger and to coach at this wonderful institution."
Gates will receive a built-in annual salary increase of $100,000 every year for the remainder of the deal. The extension and raise make it harder for another school to poach Gates as his buy-out jumps to $25.5 million this year.
"We are on an upward trajectory with Coach Gates leading our men's basketball program," said Desireé Reed-Francois, Director of Athletics at MU. "We have seen the program's immediate results through wins on the court, record-setting numbers in the classroom and creating enthusiasm in our community. Coach Gates has talked openly about his goals of winning championships and hanging banners in Mizzou Arena and I believe we are on that path under his leadership."
The Tigers will face Alabama for a spot in the SEC Tournament championship game on Saturday at 12 pm in Nashville.