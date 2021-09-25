CHESTNUT HILL, MA. - Boston College comes out victorious in their first meeting ever versus the Missouri Tigers behind running back Pat Garwo III's 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Connor Bazelak threw the game ending interception in the first overtime period as Boston College won 41 to 34.
1st Half
The Tigers got the ball first and made quick headway on their first drive. Connor Bazelak started eight for eight through the air and capped off the drive with a nine yard dart to Barrett Banister. The momentum play of the drive was a 4th and one on the Boston College 38-yard line where Bazelak connected with Keke Chism despite the ball getting tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Boston College would get the ball but give it right back on the first play. Quarterback, Dennis Grosel, launched deep and former Mizzou quarterback, Shawn Robinson, snagged his first interception as a strong safety giving the Tigers the ball right back.
Missouri would quickly punt after a short three and out then the Eagles would find a groove. Boston College's Pat Garwo III would explode for a 67-yard touchdown run as multiple Missouri Tigers missed tackles at the second level.
The Tigers would respond to the BC play with a big drive of their own. Bazelak and company would go 80 yards in just a minute and 53 seconds. Tauskie Dove put Mizzou on the four-yard line after hauling in a 39-yard flea flicker pass from Bazelak. Then, Tyler Badie would find the end zone on a four yard run making it 14-7 Mizzou.
Boston College would continue their offensive success after the Tigers score as Dennis Grosel leads a 10 play, 75-yard drive. Pat Garwo III continued his dominance with runs of 9 and 17 yards. The Eagles would find the end zone as Grosel hits Jaden Williams to tie it up.
After a series of punts, the Tigers would find their way into Boston College territory getting all the way down to the seven-yard line. However, three plays later Harrison Mevis would have to take the field to attempt a 28-yard field goal. Mevis continues his red-zone pinpoint accuracy knocking in the kick and giving Missouri a 17-14 lead.
The Eagles would get the ball back and hold onto it for practically the rest of the first half. A 10 play, five minute and nine second drive would come to a halt with 25 seconds left in the first half as Blaze Alldredge and Martez Manuel sack Dennis Grosel. Freshman kicker, Connor Lytton, would tie it up right before the break with a 49-yard field goal.
2nd Half
The Eagles received the ball after half time and went right back to the running game which helped start the drive with a couple first downs. Garwo III went ahead and drove it in from three yards away for his second score and to put Boston College up a touchdown.
With the Tigers looking to respond with a quick score themselves, Connor Bazelak makes a mistake with an interception grabbed by Josh Deberry on the second play of the drive. The Eagles would take over on their own 36-yard line.
The Eagles went right back to the run game, but the Tigers held them to only a field goal. Lytton knocked in a 31 yard field goal making it 27-17.
Missouri, looking to start a comeback, found success in the start of the 4th quarter, marching all the way down to the Eagles one-yard line. On 3rd and goal, Drinkwitz gave the ball to freshman walk-on Michael Cox who found an opening to the left and waltzed in for his second career touchdown. Missouri now trailed only by three with over 12 minutes to go.
The Tigers defense was ferocious on the next drive and was able to force a crucial and quick three and out. The Eagles punt only went for 31 yards giving Mizzou the ball back at their own 43-yard line.
Bazelak worked the Eagles defense and pushed the Tigers all the way to the Eagles 16-yard line. Badie and Bazelak ran in tandem in the Eagles red zone. From eight yards away, Badie was able to get back in the end zone for the second time to help put the Tigers back up 31-27.
Boston College went back once again to the run game as they milked the clocked down to the last minute of the game. With a few, clutch third down completions by Grosel in Missouri territory, the Eagles gave the ball to Travis Levy for a five yard touchdown run to give the Eagles the three point lead with 25 seconds left in regulation.
Missouri trailing by three and with only one timeout they looked to get into field goal range. Bazelak was able to get the ball to Barrett Banister for 19 yards and get a first down.
Another completion to Keke Chism moved the Tigers across midfield and then a short-out route by Banister had the offense at the Boston College 39-yard line with three seconds remaining. Harrison Mevis then kicked what is now the biggest kick of his young Mizzou career as he drilled a 56-yarder to send the game to overtime.
Overtime
Eagles started overtime with the ball on Missouri's 25-yard line and began the drive with a pass to Zay Flowers for four yards. After a two yard run by Garwo III, Grosel was able to complete a third down conversation to Levy for 10 yards. Grosel then completed another pass, this time for a touchdown to Flowers, to put them up 41-34.
With the Tigers in a must-score situation, Bazelak looked to the air on the first play. Eagles' Brandon Sebastian ended up coming away with the interception to put an end to a wild game.
Boston College walks away with their first win against University of Missouri ever and the school's first 4-0 start since 2007.
The Missouri Tigers are now 2-2 and will be back in Columbia next Saturday, October 2nd, to host their SEC home opener against Tennessee.