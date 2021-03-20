INDIANAPOLIS - It's been three years season since the Tigers were last in the tournament. They fell to Florida State.
Saturday night, they had another chance to get out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma stood in their way.
Mizzou and Oklahoma went back and forth to open up the game. The Tigers led by five at the 16:16 mark.
The Sooners went up by one with just over eleven minutes left in the first half.
It was a tie ball game, 19-19 at the 9:06 mark.
The Tigers went in to the locker room up by one, 27-26 at halftime.
Oklahoma took control to open up the second half, leading by as much as nine around the 15 minute marker.
The Tigers fought back though, leading by one, 41-40 with twelve minutes left in the game.
The two teams were knotted up at 48 with just under ten minutes.
Dru Smith and Austin Reaves went back and forth, but Reaves prevailed, leading the Sooners with 23 points on the night.
Mizzou kept it close down the stretch, including two straight three-pointers made by Dru Smith, but the free throws fell for Oklahoma in the late stages.
Mizzou suffered a 72-68 loss to Oklahoma and is one and done in Indianapolis.
The Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 16-10.