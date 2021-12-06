COLUMBIA - Missouri fans, alumni and students are starting to make travel plans for Mizzou's first bowl game since 2018.
On Sunday, the Tigers accepted an invitation to play in the Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army on Dec. 22, in Fort Worth, Texas.
OFFICIAL: @MizzouFootball is headed to the @ArmedForcesBowl to face Armyhttps://t.co/spyPmp1a0o— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) December 5, 2021
Shortly after the bowl announcement, the MU ticket office sent out ticket information to season ticket holders as well as students with the Mizzou all-sports pass. The email included options to request tickets through the ticket office with options of lower field for $70 and midfield seats for $90.
The 1st photo below shows ticket options through the email #Mizzou sent to season ticket holders and students holding the All-Sports Pass. General admission is only $30 through AXS directly where as MU is only offering $70 or $90 options buying with them directly.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/yLPkQuTJSs— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 6, 2021
To secure tickets now, fans can purchase seats through AXS. General admission seats are $30 retail and $38.90 after fees.
For general admission tickets to the @ArmedForcesBowl, fans can sit in any of the seats in blue 🔵. After fees, the ticket price comes out to $38.90.@KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/vkI5CYVsDL— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 6, 2021
Ashwin Garlapaty, a senior at MU, already bought his ticket to the game and is making travel plans.
"I go to Mizzou, my brother actually goes to West Point [Army]... so, after we saw that on the schedule, we were like we have to go," Garlapaty said.
Beyond the family connection, Ashwin had aspiration to go regardless of the bowl selection.
"I was going wherever it was. I think in total I have missed three games... at home since I have been a student, so it's just my last hurrah," Garlapaty said.
The Mizzou Alumni Association's Mizzou Sports Tours department will also offer packages for fans looking to have arranged travel accommodations. Starting Monday, they are offering a two-night travel package for the bowl game.
"There's no bus or anything like that, it's basically, you need to get yourself to the hotel. Whether that is you fly down and Uber over or you drive down yourself," Mizzou Alumni Association's Executive Director Todd Mccubbin said.
In the past, the Mizzou Sports Tours have chartered planes and buses, but due to the proximity and familiarity with the Dallas area, they decided to only offer the land only package.
The package has a price of $974 a person for two nights and three days in Fort Worth, Texas.
For veterans and active duty military, the bowl offers complimentary tickets through its corporate partners. Veterans, retired military, active duty, guard and reserve men and women are eligible for up to four tickets.