COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics did something it had never done before, to its knowledge, and hosted a free, men's basketball game Wednesday.
The game against the Florida Gators was moved from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. because of the winter weather.
There was free pizza for the first 500 people in attendance as well as open seating in Mizzou Arena.
There were crews clearing the parking lots, steps and roads to ensure that people could safely travel to the game.
All the pizza is gone here at Mizzou Arena. People continue to file in with tip off in about 20 minutes.
Nick Stone, one of the people who was helping shovel snow, said he had been there since 7 a.m.
"We push off the stairs just to make it clear for people to come and go, then we put ice melt down and make sure that the front of Mizzou arena is cleared and ready to go for the game," Stone said.
Stone said he was excited that the game got pushed up because he expected to be there a lot later.
Some students like Matthew Bahan walked to the game.
"It wasn't too bad. The wind wasn't blowing too hard, it was chilly but it was manageable," Bahan said.
Another student, Efren Rodriguez, drove to the game, which he described as "crazy."
"There was definitely a couple of times that we slid, but I was slow and steady," Rodriguez said.
It was his first game, and like many other students, Rodriquez said he came because he heard it was free and because free food was offered.
Season ticket holder Roth Silvey also drove to the game.
"They canceled my work, so go Tigers," Silvey said.
When asked if the roads were clear, Silvey was right to the point.
"Absolutely not, a 9.5 [out of 10] - terrible."
Although it was a little slippery outside of the arena and the Tigers lost a hard-fought battle, fans enjoyed the pizza and the warmth of Mizzou Arena.