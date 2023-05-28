COLUMBIA- After seven seasons Mizzou is moving on from Steve Bieser, firing the Tiger baseball coach on Sunday. D1baseball.com first reported the story which the Athletic Department later confirmed to KOMU-8 Sports. The department officially announced the move on Sunday afternoon.
"Baseball is important to our University, our conference, and our state," Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a news release announcing her decision. "We understand the vital role baseball plays, and we are committed to further increasing our investment in the program and look forward to future successes. We will work quickly and expeditiously to find the candidate who is the best fit to return Mizzou Baseball to the national stage."
Bieser replaced the program's second winningest coach, Tim Jamieson, for the 2017 season. Bieser's teams enjoyed some early success under his management, winning 14 SEC games in 2017, 12 conference games in 2018 and 13 in 2019. But the program dropped off in recent seasons, missing back to back SEC Tournaments in 2021 and 2022. Mizzou baseball went 30-24 overall with a 10-20 conference mark. The Tigers suffered a first round SEC Tournament loss to Auburn to end the season.
“We have faced many challenges along the way, but the bottom line is we just didn’t win enough games in this tough and rugged conference," said Bieser in the news release announcing his firing. "I want to thank all of the players that I have had a great opportunity to coach. You’ve always represented this program in a first-class manner and I’m proud of you. I wish our current players great success and I will be pulling for you."
Ultimately Bieser finished with a record of 188 wins, 155 losses and 1 tie. His teams qualified for the SEC Baseball Tournament 3 times (2017, 2018 & 2023) but never made the NCAA Tournament. Mizzou baseball's last NCAA Regional appearance came in 2012, the season before the program joined the SEC.