A day after surrendering 458 rushing yards and falling to dead last in the country in run defense Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz made a move on his defensive coaching staff. Missouri fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin after less than a year on the job.
“After a careful review, I believe a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed,” Drinkwitz said in a news release on Sunday afternoon. “Jethro is a professional and man of high character, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”
Following Saturday's embarrassing defensive effort in a 62-24 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, Mizzou is the only team in FBS allowing 300 or more rushing yards per game. The Tiger defense ranks last in the country out of 130 FBS teams, allowing 307 yards on the ground per game.
Drinkwitz announced on Sunday that Al Davis, a defensive analyst, will ascend to a full-time position on the coaching staff and finish the season as Franklin's replacement. Davis coached defensive tackles at Illinois for one season in 2020 before joining Mizzou's staff in the offseason. Davis began his career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2014. He played at Arkansas and was a team captain during his senior season with the Razorbacks in 2012. Davis spent three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas from 2017-2019 before moving to Illinois.
The (2-3) Tigers host North Texas in the annual Homecoming game on Saturday at 3 pm.