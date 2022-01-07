COLUMBIA- Mizzou announced on Friday afternoon that the Tigers are adding former Indiana Defensive Line coach Kevin Peoples to the staff. Peoples will join with Al Davis to coach the defensive line. Davis took over as Mizzou D-Line coach midway through the 2021 season following the firing of Jethro Franklin. Under the new set up Davis will coach the interior of the line while Peoples works with the edge rushers.
Peoples spent the last 2 seasons as defensive line coach at Indiana. 2021 marked Peoples' 28th year in coaching. He helped the Hoosiers lead the Big Ten Conference in sacks for the first time in program history during the 2020 season. Peoples started his coaching career in 1995 at the junior college level and actually spent two years in the Show-Me state at the University of Central Missouri in 1997 and 1998.
Peoples won one of the AFLAC Assistant Coach of the Year awards in 2003 while he was at Arkansas State. He's also had stops at Tulane, Georgia Southern, UAB and Arkansas (2010-2012). During his time in the SEC, Peoples helped the Razorbacks to back to back 10 win seasons and they had the 19th best rushing defense in the country in 2012.