Mizzou will open the season at home in the daylight when the Tigers begin the 2021 campaign against Central Michigan at 3 pm on September 4th. The kickoff time for the season opener was one of three early season game times announced by Missouri and the Southeastern Conference on Thursday.
Mizzou will hit the road for their conference opener at Kentucky on September 11th. That game will be under the lights, kicking off at 6:30 pm CT and airing on SEC Network. Missouri's opener against Central Michigan will also air on SEC Network.
The Tigers will return home to face Southeast Missouri on September 18th. That game will kick off at 11 am and will feature a change to the way Mizzou football is traditionally televised. The game will be Missouri's first digital-only broadcast, part of the SEC's new rights deal with ESPN that dictates each school will have one football game per season that airs only on digital.
ESPN's "over the top" streaming service, ESPN+,will carry the digital-only games. For the 2021 season the SEC announced on Thursday that these games will also be accessible through SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is the digital streaming tier that the network launched with SEC Network in 2014 that fans with traditional cable, satellite and streaming service providers can access with a login. Mizzou sporting events from various sports have streamed on SEC Network+ since the network's launch, including several men's basketball games per season. After 2021 fans will need to purchase ESPN+ to watch the annual digital-only football games.
Mizzou is not alone in being selected for digital-only broadcasts early in the 2021 season. 9 non-conference SEC football games will be digital-only in the first three weeks including Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Tennessee.