The Mizzou Football team announced several additions and changes to upcoming schedules on Wednesday. Mizzou added a non-conference, 2 game series with Army. The Tigers will host the Black Knights twice, first on October 13, 2029 and again on October 15, 2033.
Missouri also announced a second "home and home" series with Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk's former university, San Diego State. Already scheduled to play the Aztecs in 2027 and 2028, the Tigers will also play at SDSU on September 10, 2033 and host the Aztecs at Faurot Field on September 9, 2034.
Mizzou also rescheduled a pair of games that were supposed to played in 2020 but were postponed due to the pandemic. The Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette will now come to Columbia on October 4, 2025 and Missouri will play at BYU in Provo, Utah on September 8, 2035.
The Tigers also rescheduled the road game its upcoming home and home series with former Big 12 rival Colorado. The Tigers will take on the Buffaloes in Boulder, CO on August 30, 2031 instead of the originally-scheduled 2025 matchup. The Tigers and Buffs will meet in Columbia on September 7, 2030.