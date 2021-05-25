A Missouri spokesperson confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that three more Mizzou Football players have left the program. Wide Receiver Jalen Knox, Offensive Lineman Mike Ruth and Defensive Back Chris Mills are all no longer on the roster. These departures come just one day after former Missouri Defensive Back Jarvis Ware announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Knox is probably the most well-known name in the group to leave the program. He was the SEC Freshman of the Week twice during his first season in 2018 when he caught 27 passes for 419 yards and 3 touchdowns. Knox improved his yards per catch as a Sophomore in 2019, averaging 16.2 yards per catch, which was second on the team. But while Knox set a new career high in 2020 with 31 catches he did produce a single touchdown for the first time in his Mizzou career.
Mills battled a major injury during his three seasons with the program. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2018 then suffered a season-ending ACL tear just one game into the 2019 season. Mills played in just 2 games in 2020 registering 5 tackles.
Mike Ruth redshirted in 2018 as well then played in just three games in 2019 as a backup on the offensive line. He played in 8 of Mizzou's 10 games during the 2020 season.