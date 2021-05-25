Old Miss defensive back DeAntre Prince goes to intercept the ball from Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox

Ole Miss defensive back DeAntre Prince goes to intercept the ball from Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox during Missouri's homecoming game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The pass was incomplete. 

 Emmalee Reed/Missourian
A Missouri spokesperson confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that three more Mizzou Football players have left the program.  Wide Receiver Jalen Knox, Offensive Lineman Mike Ruth and Defensive Back Chris Mills are all no longer on the roster.  These departures come just one day after former Missouri Defensive Back Jarvis Ware announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Missouri wide receiver Jalen Knox runs after a catch in the first half of Missouri’s matchup with South Carolina last season on Faurot Field in Columbia. After a breakout freshman campaign, Knox struggled in 2019. He’s back on track this season under new coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Knox is probably the most well-known name in the group to leave the program.  He was the SEC Freshman of the Week twice during his first season in 2018 when he caught 27 passes for 419 yards and 3 touchdowns.  Knox improved his yards per catch as a Sophomore in 2019, averaging 16.2 yards per catch, which was second on the team.  But while Knox set a new career high in 2020 with 31 catches he did produce a single touchdown for the first time in his Mizzou career.

Missouri’s Chris Mills (12) will undergo surgery to repair an ACL in his knee Tuesday. Here, he runs through a drill play during the first practice of the season at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex.

Mills battled a major injury during his three seasons with the program.  He redshirted as a true freshman in 2018 then suffered a season-ending ACL tear just one game into the 2019 season.  Mills played in just 2 games in 2020 registering 5 tackles. 

Missouri offensive lineman Mike Ruth meets with fans after the Homecoming game between Missouri and Ole Miss on Saturday.

Mike Ruth redshirted in 2018 as well then played in just three games in 2019 as a backup on the offensive line.  He played in 8 of Mizzou's 10 games during the 2020 season.

