COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Football team grabbed highly sought prospects to add to their program this offseason.
One of the prospects that came in during the offseason is Blaze Alldredge who entered the transfer portal from Rice University.
At Rice, Alldredge was selected for the First Team All-Conference in Conference USA in the last two seasons.
Alldredge is set to fill in for Nick Bolton in the Tiger's defense this upcoming season and the coaches are excited to see what he can add to the team not just as a player but as a leader too.
"I'm very pleased with Blaze as an addition, along with Devin at the line backer position," said Coach Wilks.
"Those guys have really stepped up and shown some promise."
Alldredge said in a press conference Tuesday how he wants to use this opportunity to help the younger players and share his experiences to help them improve.
"And that was the biggest thing to me, I didn't want to come in with a selfish mindset of, you know, just trying to get my plays and get out," said Alldredge.
"I wanted to come in and I wanted to help young guys and, you know, pass on whatever knowledge that I had at the linebacker position to them."
Four Missouri Tigers were also named pre-season All-SEC that was voted by the conference's coaches. Among those who received the honors is Offensive Lineman Mike Maietti and punter Grant McKinnis on the third team.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak, who is also on the third team, is hoping to build off of his Co-Freshman of the Year in the 2020 season when he threw for more than 2,300 yards and seven touchdowns in eight starts.
On the second team defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat also looks to build off of his sophomore year after he was named All-SEC First Team after having six sacks in 10 games.