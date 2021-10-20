COLUMBIA - Mizzou football is on bye this week but that doesn't mean the work has stopped.
Coming off a 35-14 home loss to Texas A&M last week, the Tigers will look to right the ship over the bye week.
They currently hold a 3-4 record and are 0-3 in SEC play.
Mizzou team captain and offensive lineman Case Cook said the team is focusing on the little details.
"We can always do better and just keep making sure we're on the same page and not getting out of our technique and fundamentals because we're so raved up and ready to get after somebody," Cook said.
Cook said the team's focus has been on-point throughout the season thus far.
"I think our group does a great job, you know being focused and being locked in every week," he said.
He said the team has made an emphasis to continue to look for improvement.
"We're just trying to get back to the basics, you know, working on seeing areas we can improve, offense, defense and special teams wise," he said.
Wide receiver Keke Chism echoed Cook's words about improving during the bye week.
"Everybody is on high alert this week to improve their area to ultimately raise the level of play within the whole team," Chism said.
Chism said they are looking to cut down on the penalties.
"We've been one of the most penalized teams...it's an us versus us mentality," he said.
On this week's SEC weekly coaches teleconference, Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has also made the point to his team about cutting down on the negative plays.
"A lot of things we've got to continue to work on, the fundamentals but also...we've got to cut down on the penalties that we're committing," Drinkwitz said.
After the bye week, the Tigers will travel to Vanderbilt for a 2 p.m. kickoff on October 30.