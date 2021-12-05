The Mizzou Football team will play in a bowl game for the first time since it's 2018 Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State when the Tigers face (8-3) Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Ft. Worth, TX. The game will kick-off at 7 pm on Wednesday December 22nd at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which is normally the home of TCU. ESPN will televise the game. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network first reported the news on Sunday afternoon.
Missouri fell into a tricky situation when it came to bowl assignments. The SEC qualified 13 of its 14 teams for bowl eligibility for the first time in conference history. The SEC only has 10 guaranteed bowl spots, not taking into account potential bids in the College Football Playoff. Even with the SEC having two teams selected for the Playoff (#1 Alabama and #3 Georgia) that still left 11 teams for 10 bowls. So the conference had to reach outside of its normal bowl tie-ins to find a place for Missouri. The Armed Forces Bowl has had numerous different conference affiliations and frequently takes "at-large" teams from outside of its tie-ins. The 2020 game featured an American Conference vs SEC matchup when Mississippi State defeated Tulsa.
It is Missouri's 35th bowl game in program history. The Tigers are 15-18 all-time in bowl games. Mizzou's matchup with Army will be the 19th Armed Forces Bowl. The last time the Tigers faced a service academy they lost to Navy in the 2009 Texas Bowl, 35-13. Mizzou has won three of the four previous meetings with Army, with the last one being a 23-10 Missouri win at home in 1982. Army has one more regular season game this Saturday when the Black Knights face Navy in their annual matchup.