COLUMBIA − Missouri football is inviting fans to kick off the season Saturday with an open practice and a movie on Faurot Field.
Gates to Faurot Field will open at 6:30 p.m., with practice scheduled from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The free movie screening of "Monsters University" will start after the open practice.
Select concession stands will be available in the north concourse, and children can play in the Kid's Zone with inflatables, yard games, face painting, balloon twister and more.
No food or drink is allowed on the turf. Mizzou Athletics encourages families to bring a blanket for the movie.
Parking will be available on the north end and west side of the stadium, and fans can enter through gate one.
Missouri football opens the season at home against South Dakota at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Mizzou Athletics ticket representatives will be available to answer any questions.
Additional information can be found on Mizzou Athletics' website.