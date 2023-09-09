COLUMBIA - Mizzou football extended its win streak to two with a 23-19 victory over Middle Tennessee at home Saturday night.
The Tigers controlled the pace early, opening the game with a strong drive down the field, which was capped off by a 38-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis to give Missouri a 3-0 lead.
Mizzou's offense relied on its running game in the first, turning to Nathaniel Peat, who finished with 51 rushing yards. Graduate student Cody Schrader also made significant contributions, recording 84 rushing yards on the night-- marking the 4,000 rushing yard of his career.
However, Middle Tennessee did not back down. The Raiders quickly matched Mizzou's early offensive intensity, converting on a 3-yard run from Kalani Norris to take a 7-3 advantage.
Quarterback Brady Cook connected with Luther Burden III down the stretch in the second quarter to put Mizzou in scoring position. Cook finished the drive for Missouri, punching in a 1-yard touchdown to put in Mizzou in control 10-7.
Burden finished the night with 117 yards, the first time the sophomore has recorded 100 or more in a single game.
Although Missouri headed into the locker room with momentum, it was short-lived. The Tigers' defense struggled to keep up with Middle Tennessee, as the Raiders tied the game up just two minutes into the third quarter on a 25-yard field goal.
Missouri answered with a touchdown from Theo Wease, marking his first of the season, putting the Tigers up 16-10 after Mevis was unable to cash in on the extra point.
The Tigers continued this production on the offensive end in the fourth, as Peat scored on an impressive 49-yard pass from Cook, controlling the game 23-10.
Middle Tennessee did not go quietly. Although the Raiders recorded a 13-yard touchdown late in the fourth, it was not enough. Missouri maintained control, improving its record to 2-0.
Despite finishing the game with 204 passing yards, Cook was sacked four times on the night. Coach Eli Drinkwitz said passing protection must improve moving forward-- even if this means making line up changes.
"We're not going to stick with the status quo," Drinkwitz said. "If production is still not what it needs to be, we're going to compete for the job."
Although there is still room for growth, Drinkwitz said he was happy with the way his team battled through adversity down the stretch and secure the game.
"Offensively, to go out there and finish the game with the ball in our hands, I think is a real positive moving forward," Drinkwitz said. "I know there were a couple of games last year that we were't able to do that in that back and forth situation."
Missouri is set to face no-conference opponent Kansas State on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.