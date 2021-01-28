COLUMBIA- Mizzou Football officially has a new defensive line coach as the Tigers announced the hiring of Jethro Franklin in the position on Thursday. The hire confirmed what Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz alluded to at a press conference on Monday when Drinkwitz said the team was finalizing a deal with Franklin.
"A guy who's got a tremendous amount of history both in the NFL and in college," said Drinkwitz on Monday. "Just a tremendous amount of energy and character. A guy who knows technique and details and somebody that I think can really help us grow in the defensive line room and in recruiting."
Franklin most recently worked for the Seattle Seahawks as defensive line coach in 2019, the same franchise he briefly played for back in 1989. He has split his 29 year coaching career between the NFL (13 years) and college (16 years). In the NFL Franklin has coached with the Packers, Texans, Buccaneers, Raiders and Seahawks. Franklin's college stops include time with Fresno State, UCLA, Southern Cal (twice), Temple and Miami (FL). Franklin has specialized in the defensive line at every stop in his coaching career.
"I have always believed an effective coach is someone who makes you do what you don't want to do, so you can become who you always wanted to be," said Franklin in a news release. "I am very excited to be coaching the Defensive Line at the University of Missouri, and to continue to add to the legacy of #DLineZou."
Franklin will make $400,000 in the first year of his contract and $425,000 in the second year according to a report from the Jefferson City News-Tribune.