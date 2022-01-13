COLUMBIA- A day after announcing a pair of new assignments on his coaching staff, Mizzou Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz saw another departure among his assistant coaches. A team spokesperson confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that Aaron Fletcher, who coached the Tiger secondary last year, has resigned.
Sources: Missouri corners coach Aaron Fletcher has agreed to become the defensive backs coach at Arizona State.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Fletcher is leaving Mizzou for Arizona State where he will coach the defensive backs. Fletcher coached the Missouri secondary with a focus on the cornerbacks last season. Prior to his lone season at Missouri Fletcher spent 6 years at Tulsa.
Fletcher's departure comes just a week after Mizzou's other DB's coach, Charlie Harbison, took a non-coaching role in order to have more flexibility to tend to a family issue in North Carolina.
On Wednesday Mizzou added the tight end coaching duties to Special Teams Coordinator Erik Link and the Recruiting Coordinator role to Linebackers Coach DJ Smith. Those changes picked up the duties left behind by former Mizzou assistant coach Casey Woods when he took the Offensive Coordinator job at SMU in December.
Fletcher's departure leaves Mizzou with two on-field assistant coach openings. Teams are allowed to have 10 full-time assistant coaches who are allowed to work with players on the field.