COLUMBIA - Mizzou Football opened its season up with a promising 35-10 victory against FCS opponent South Dakota State.
Last year’s starting quarterback Brady Cook returned strong to start this game. Cook finished 17-21 with 172 yards passing, and two touchdowns: one passing and one rushing.
The Tigers got rolling right away in the first quarter. Cook led a six-play, 56-yard drive capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass to new transfer Mehki Miller. The next offensive possession the Tigers kept rolling and Rock Bridge graduate Nathaniel Peat got into the end zone with a 1-yard run to give Mizzou a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, South Dakota got on the board with a field goal and Mizzou was held scoreless until under two minutes left in the quarter. This changed after Cody Schrader converted his first touchdown on the year on a 2-yard run. The Tigers defense held strong all game, and picked up a stop shortly after, and the offense delivered with a 13-yard touchdown run by Cook.
Promising redshirt freshmen Sam Horn entire second half for the Tigers. On that drive Horn’s first ever collegiate pass went for a 31-yard completion to Mekhi Miller. The drive ended when Harrison Mevis missed a field goal, he went 0-2 on the night with a missed 48-yard field goal in the first half.
South Dakota struck first in the second half and it came in the fourth quarter when Aidan Bouman delivered a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mike Mansaray. The Tigers played more conservatively the entire second half, relying on runs from Peat and Schrader to wind down the clock. On MIzzou’s last drive of the game, Horn found returning 5-star sophomore Luther Burden for a 15-yard touchdown.
Mizzou’s next game will be in Columbia on Sept. 9 against Middle Tennessee State at 6 p.m.