COLUMBIA-- Missouri football linebacker Nick Bolton has officially declared for the 2021 NFL draft, according to his Twitter account.
December 21, 2020
Bolton will forego his senior season and will not participate in the Music City Bowl game against Iowa on Dec. 30.
"I'm excited t chase my childhood dream and start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft," Bolton said.
The junior led the team with 95 tackles this season. He is currently one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in the nation.
Bolton is originally from Frisco, Texas. He attended Lone Star High School where he played middle linebacker. He guided the team to a 12-2 record with an appearance in the regional final as a senior.
Bolton chose Mizzou over Mississippi State, Washington, Boston College, Colorado, Houston, Utah, Indiana and Kansas, among many others.