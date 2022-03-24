COLUMBIA - University of Missouri wrestling freshman Keegan O’Toole was voted Big 12 Wrestler of the Year by conference coaches, the league announced on Thursday. O’Toole is Missouri’s first wrestler to win the conference honor.
In Big 12 action, O’Toole finished the regular season 8-0. He picked up three more wins at the Big 12 Championships to win the 165-pound class and finish undefeated.
At the NCAA Championships, O’Toole became the only unbeaten wrestler in the conference and the only Big 12 wrestler to take home an individual national championship. He was the only freshman to compete in the finals, winning a 6-5 match against Stanford’s reigning champion Shane Griffith.
O’Toole won MAC Freshman of the Year in 2021 following his undefeated true freshman season and first individual conference title.
He also received the Hammer Award from Amateur Wrestling News for winning in the NCAA’s most competitive weight class and was named USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.