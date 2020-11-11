COLUMBIA - Saturday's game between the Mizzou Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs has been postponed, the SEC announced Wednesday morning.
In a tweet, conference officials said the postponement was due to "positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals" within Mizzou's program.
"Disappointed for our players, our coaches, our fans," said Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, speaking on the SEC's weekly teleconference.
"The most important thing, when we all started this, was our players' safety and the integrity and safety of the game. In that spirit we made the best decision in coordination with the SEC and Georgia to postpone."
Drinkwitz said on the teleconference that an additional positive case was revealed by Tuesday's testing. Contact tracing, which caused players close to the positive cases on the team to also be unavailable for Saturday's game, caused Mizzou to fall under the required threshold of players needed at one position to compete.
NEWS | The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2020
No make-up date has been announced yet.
According to an email sent to fans Wednesday morning, the opportunity to reschedule will need to be evaluated, since Missouri already as a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.
"The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date," the email said.
Tickets purchased for Saturdays game will be honored on the reschedule date.
Earlier in the week, the SEC canceled games between Auburn and Mississippi State, Alabama and LSU and Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Missouri is scheduled to play at South Carolina on Saturday November 21st at 6:30 pm CT. Drinkwitz said it's too early to tell if the South Carolina game could be in jeopardy.
"We will do everything in our power to play and should have guys back in time to play."