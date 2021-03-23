COLUMBIA- Missouri guard Xavier Pinson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a Mizzou source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Tuesday. Pinson also confirmed the news on his Instagram page, posting a graphic announcing he had entered the Portal and saying, "Mizzou, words couldn't thank you enough." He added "Happy I can say I spent 3 years at this AWESOME university and I can't wait to see what the future holds."
The junior guard from Chicago has two years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted all athletes a "free year" of eligibility this season due to the pandemic.
Pinson tied for the team lead in scoring last season averaging 14. 1 points per game. He was conspicuously absent from the final 5 minutes and 52 seconds of Missouri's 1st round NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma on Saturday and later had some cryptic comments on Instagram that led fans to believe he was upset and confused by the situation.
Pinson said, "I still don't know what I did" in one post and later added, "Imma be lost this whole offseason".
Just a day after expressing frustration with #Mizzou basketball and his limited minutes against OU, Xavier Pinson is now in the NCAA transfer portal. https://t.co/5vqgX1DRA2— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) March 23, 2021
Pinson played just 18 minutes in the loss to Oklahoma and scored only 2 points on 1 for 7 shooting.