GAINESVILLE — The Missouri Tigers lost to the Florida Gators in Gymnastics Friday afternoon.
MU got a team score of a 196.350 compared to the 198.625 Gators team score.
Helen Hu led the Tigers on bars with a 9.875 and the team score of 49.225.
In the next event, MU's Jocelyn Moore scored a 9.925 for the vault title and MIZZOU earned a 49.050 for the second rotation.
On the floor, Amari Celestine had a team high 9.900 for the Tigers to contribute to the team score of 49.625.
Sienna Schreiber led the Tigers with a 9.950 and the Tigers had a 49.150 on beam.
The Tigers were unable to overcome the perfect 10 scores from Trinity Thomas for beam title and Kayla DiCello for the bars title. Thomas and Wong took the top spots on floor with a 9.975 each.
Thomas won the all-around title with a 39.825. Schreiber, MU's only all-around participant, had a 39.400.
The Tigers will welcome Olympian Sunisa Lee and the Auburn Tigers next weekend.