COLUMBIA — In a top 15 match up, Missouri Gymnastics fell short against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Tigers Jocelyn Moore led on the vault with a 9.950 and Helen Hu earned the bars title with 9.9 and beam tile with a 9.950. Alisha Sheremeta and Amari Celestine both had the top scores for the tigers with 9.925 each in floor and tied for second overall in that rotation.
Wildcats Raena Worley performance was too much for the Tigers. Worley won two titles in the meet: floor with 9.950 and All-Around with 39.700. Worley defeated MU's Sienna Schreiber, who posted a 39.275 on the all-around.
The Tigers move to 4-2 overall and will travel to Gainesville to face Florida on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 PM.