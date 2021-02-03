COLUMBIA- Missouri led wire-to-wire and held on when the game got close in the second half as the 18th ranked Tigers defeated Kentucky 75-70. It was just the second win over UK for Mizzou in program history. The Tigers improved to 12-3 and 5-3 in SEC play while the Wildcats continued a down season by falling to 5-11 and 4-5 in conference games.
After combining for 69 points in Missouri's win over TCU on Saturday the duo of Jeremiah Tilmon and Xavier Pinson were held to just 22 points against Kentucky. So senior guard Dru Smith stepped up offensively for Missouri, scoring a season-high 26 points and grabbing a career-best 7 rebounds.
"He does a lot of little things," said Martin of Smith. "He gets in the paint. He makes plays to get other guys involved and he gets to the free-throw line."
As pleased as Martin was with his senior stepping up he expressed a desire to get more consistent production out of his top performers moving forward.
"X (Pinson) hit 36 and Tilmon hit 33 [on Saturday]. That's not necessarily what I gauge, the points. It's the other things," said Martin.
"He (Tilmon) and X need to have the ball in their hands to execute what we're trying to do and I thought he (Smith) did that."
Mizzou also got 11 points from senior Mark Smith, who hit 3 of his 5 three point attempts. Senior Mitchell Smith led the Tigers with 12 rebounds.
Mark Smith came off the bench for the second game in a row but didn't let the lineup change impact his play.
"I don't think it changes that much at all, it's just coming bench now... when I'm open I shoot it and try to knock my shots down that's about it."
When asked about the performance of his teammate Dru Smith, Mark had high praise.
"We rely on him every night, Dru is a great player and I thought he made a lot of great plays today... and it was great to see him do that," said Mark Smith.
Dru talked on the last few minutes of the game where Kentucky pulled it to within 3 at one point.
"We are just looking to get stops in those last four minutes... I think we've been pretty poised down the stretch in most games and hopefully we can continue that," Dru Smith exclaimed.
Missouri moves on to host Alabama in a critical SEC showdown at Mizzou Arena on Saturday. Mizzou trails the Crimson Tide in the SEC standings and needs a win to maintain hope of catching the Tide for the regular season SEC Title. The game tips off at 11 am.