COLUMBIA- The Mizzou football team has accepted an invitation to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, TN to face the Iowa Hawkeyes from the Big Ten conference. The game kicks off at 3 pm CT on Wednesday December 30th from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Black and gold all over. See you in 10 days @HawkeyeFootball and @MizzouFootball. 🎟️: https://t.co/aG2b4XIbIY pic.twitter.com/l3NgKzV2NT— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 20, 2020
"Obviously you get a nationally televised game versus a quality opponent," said Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. "You get to extend your season."
Missouri senior running back Larry Rountree confirmed he will play in the game on a social media post.
It is an honor to be selected to play in the Music City Bowl. An honor the 2020 Mizzou Tigers have definitely earned! Having been denied the opportunity last year, and having never won a bowl game, I plan to take full advantage 🤔of this opportunity!! With that said, I will play. pic.twitter.com/SDnQwCvcTK— Larry L Rountree III (@LRountreeIII) December 20, 2020
Many high profile programs and players have opted out of the postseason this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We want to continue to play," said Drinkwitz. "We want to continue to fight and earn respect. We want to continue to put a good product on the field."
"And you've got to remember, when this thing started it was started by players saying let us play," added Drinkwitz, referencing the outcry from college football players on social media when some conferences canceled their seasons back in the summer.
"And our team still wants to play."
Iowa finished the season with a (6-2) record including 6 straight wins before their scheduled season finale with Michigan was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program.
Missouri and Iowa last met in the Insight Bowl back in 2010. Iowa won the game 27-24 thanks to a late Mizzou interception. Mizzou and Iowa have met 13 times dating back to 1892. Missouri has a (7-6) edge in the all-time history between the two schools.