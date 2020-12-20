COLUMBIA- The Mizzou football team has accepted an invitation to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, TN to face the Iowa Hawkeyes from the Big Ten conference.  The game kicks off at 3 pm CT on Wednesday December 30th from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"Obviously you get a nationally televised game versus a quality opponent," said Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. "You get to extend your season."

Missouri senior running back Larry Rountree confirmed he will play in the game on a social media post. 

Many high profile programs and players have opted out of the postseason this year due to COVID-19 concerns.  

"We want to continue to play," said Drinkwitz.  "We want to continue to fight and earn respect.  We want to continue to put a good product on the field."

"And you've got to remember, when this thing started it was started by players saying let us play," added Drinkwitz, referencing the outcry from college football players on social media when some conferences canceled their seasons back in the summer. 

"And our team still wants to play."

Iowa finished the season with a (6-2) record including 6 straight wins before their scheduled season finale with Michigan was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan program.

Missouri and Iowa last met in the Insight Bowl back in 2010.  Iowa won the game 27-24 thanks to a late Mizzou interception.  Mizzou and Iowa have met 13 times dating back to 1892.  Missouri has a (7-6) edge in the all-time history between the two schools.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

