COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers opens the season against Central Michigan on Saturday and will do so with a veteran offensive line.
Anchored by Center Michael Maietti and Right Guard Case Cook, Saturday's starting group has combined to start 75 career college games.
Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the first team group of Left Tackle Javon Foster, Left Guard Xavier Delgado, Maietti, Cook and Right Tackle Hyrin White came together in Fall camp.
"We had some really good battles all fall camp. We've mixed with a lot of different lineups to see who can kind of gel together and we'll mix in some lineups during the course of the game," Drinkwitz said.
The offensive line has had plenty of time to gel. Drinkwitz said its time for them to dig deep.
"Obviously those guys have experience, but we're going to need to be physical in the trenches and protect the quarterback," he said.
Javon Foster is the least experienced starter on the line heading into the season. Drinkwitz spoke highly of Foster during his press conference on Tuesday.
"Javon Foster has had an unbelievable offseason and has earned his opportunity," he said.
Although Foster is the listed starter, Drinkwitz said Redshirt Senior Zeke Powell will also get reps at left tackle in the season opener.
Hyrin White is coming off a shoulder injury that he suffered last season. Drinkwitz said White will face a tough matchup on Saturday.
"Hyrin didn't play at all last year, so there's going to be a little bit of nerves coming back from that, anxiety there. (White) especially is going to be matched up against...one of the best players in their conference and one of the better players that we'll see all year...so we got our hands full," he said.
The player Drinkwitz mentioned is Central Michigan Senior Defensive Lineman Troy Hairston II. Hairston won co-MAC Defensive Player of the Year and was named first-team All-MAC last season . He finished last season with 5.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in only 6 games.
The Tigers open the season at Faurot Field on Saturday when they take on Central Michigan at 3 p.m.